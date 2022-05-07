$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. Zurn Water Solutions reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

ZWS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

ZWS stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49. Zurn Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Zurn Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

