$0.29 EPS Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Interface also posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.97 million. Interface had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interface in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TILE stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 468,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. Interface has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $769.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Interface by 30.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 103,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Interface by 22.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,182,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 220,595 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter worth $1,251,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter worth $39,138,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

