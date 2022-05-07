$0.42 EPS Expected for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Perrigo posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,373. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 1.02. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -297.14%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 19.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 548,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 88,082 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $3,959,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,695,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,016,000 after purchasing an additional 236,673 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 7.2% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

