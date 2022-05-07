$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HR shares. Barclays started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 91.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 244,343 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 27.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,466,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,473. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

