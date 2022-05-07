$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE HTA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.84. 2,461,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,591. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 309.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

