$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.62. Haemonetics reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Haemonetics stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.88. 523,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,527. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average is $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 120.65, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $75.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,464,000 after buying an additional 1,011,239 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Haemonetics by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,049,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,686,000 after buying an additional 915,385 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Haemonetics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,606,000 after buying an additional 553,118 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,204,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,039,000 after buying an additional 512,612 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 795,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after buying an additional 386,813 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

