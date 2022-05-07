$0.64 EPS Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.66. SPX posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPXC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,324,000 after purchasing an additional 198,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,505 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in SPX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,159,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SPX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPX by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 780,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,580,000 after acquiring an additional 70,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SPXC stock opened at $45.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. SPX has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

