$0.86 EPS Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Four analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Shopify posted earnings of $2.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $7.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $10.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $943.75.

SHOP stock traded down $35.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $377.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,269,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,850. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,014.20. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.99 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify has a twelve month low of $355.13 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify’s stock is set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $953,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

