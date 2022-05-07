$1.02 Million in Sales Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40,000.00. Aethlon Medical reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,300%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year sales of $1.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320,000.00 to $2.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $95.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,823.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

AEMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aethlon Medical by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical stock remained flat at $$1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,205. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.81. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $12.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

