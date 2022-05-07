$1.05 EPS Expected for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.15. Abiomed reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.80.

Shares of ABMD opened at $257.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 87.01, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $252.06 and a 12 month high of $379.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.82.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total value of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Abiomed by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Abiomed by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Abiomed by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Abiomed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abiomed (Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.