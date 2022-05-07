$1.08 EPS Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) to post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 18.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCRI. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,069,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,322,000 after buying an additional 73,574 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth about $5,538,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after buying an additional 53,121 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 206,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 50,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 208,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after buying an additional 47,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

MCRI stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.67. 104,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.69. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

