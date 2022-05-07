-$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.90). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.68) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.53) to ($4.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.41) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.08). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.68% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The company had revenue of $148.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PTCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.70.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $298,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew B. Klein sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $38,140.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,290. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $230,000.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $33.34 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.89.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.