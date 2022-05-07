10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,667,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,453. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

In related news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,617,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,248 in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in 10x Genomics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 141,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

