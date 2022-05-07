1,117 Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Bought by NTB Financial Corp

NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNTX. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 1,047.4% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.59.

NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.17. 1,400,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,490. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -0.28. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $121.32 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.67 and a 200 day moving average of $207.88.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.44 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 34.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5342 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

