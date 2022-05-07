113,320 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Purchased by Portland Ltd

Portland Ltd bought a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 113,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,395,000. Affirm accounts for about 82.5% of Portland Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in Affirm by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 134,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,694,211.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 812,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,406,768.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013 in the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.06.

Shares of Affirm stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. 10,476,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,979,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 3.05. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.86.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

