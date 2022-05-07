113,320 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Purchased by Portland Ltd

Portland Ltd bought a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 113,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,395,000. Affirm accounts for about 82.5% of Portland Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in Affirm by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 134,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,694,211.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 812,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,406,768.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013 in the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Affirm stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. 10,476,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,979,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 3.05. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.86.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
About Affirm (Get Rating)
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
