$131.70 Million in Sales Expected for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) will post sales of $131.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Samsara’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.85 million and the lowest is $131.53 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Samsara will report full year sales of $575.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.20 million to $577.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $749.39 million, with estimates ranging from $743.60 million to $757.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Samsara.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million.

IOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of Samsara stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,807. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.99. Samsara has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 81.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $24,250,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $2,811,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

