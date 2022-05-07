1,367,601 Shares in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,367,601 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,853,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gevo by 196.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 660,714 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gevo by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,906,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,581,000 after purchasing an additional 429,210 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the third quarter worth about $2,408,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Gevo by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,178,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 323,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the third quarter worth about $1,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Gevo alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

GEVO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,956,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.78. The stock has a market cap of $771.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 3.20. Gevo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gevo news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 35,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gevo (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.