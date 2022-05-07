$14.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) to announce $14.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.90 billion and the highest is $14.61 billion. Caterpillar posted sales of $12.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year sales of $57.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.23 billion to $58.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $62.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.81 billion to $65.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.20.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $214.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,267,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.19. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.0% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

