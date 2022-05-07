150,000 Shares in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU) Purchased by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRGU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter worth about $895,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter worth about $6,480,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,105,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRGU remained flat at $$10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,235. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06. Chain Bridge I has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

