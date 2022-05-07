1,608 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $13.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $503.36. 3,560,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $557.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.61. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $371.11 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.79.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

