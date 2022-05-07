17,000 Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Acquired by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of AeroVironment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in AeroVironment by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in AeroVironment by 2,648.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 166,490 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 7.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after acquiring an additional 232,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in AeroVironment by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.25. The company had a trading volume of 343,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,805. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2,707.43 and a beta of 0.44. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $115.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

