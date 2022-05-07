173 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Purchased by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 36.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.97. 665,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,964. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 0.98. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $138.40 and a 12 month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

