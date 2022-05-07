17,450,000 Shares in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 101.75% of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 19,213 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 121,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 78,653 shares during the period.

Get Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF alerts:

Shares of IG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.22. 4,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,913. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.