$18.82 Billion in Sales Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) will report sales of $18.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.07 billion to $20.39 billion. Boeing posted sales of $17.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year sales of $76.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.51 billion to $81.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $91.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.17 billion to $94.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boeing.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.24.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $143.38 and a 12-month high of $258.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.58 and its 200 day moving average is $198.46.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Boeing by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 4,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.