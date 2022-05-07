1,856 Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Purchased by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,588 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,456,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,347,000 after buying an additional 106,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,591,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,953,000 after buying an additional 467,448 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,918,000 after buying an additional 43,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 493,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,686,000 after buying an additional 119,859 shares in the last quarter.

IYR stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.83. 13,089,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,495,918. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $116.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.68.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

