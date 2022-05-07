$2.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings per share of $3.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $10.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.98 to $11.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.53 to $12.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.83. 1,493,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,753. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.17. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $122.22 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.