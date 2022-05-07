$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.80 billion and the highest is $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology posted sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $11.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $11.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $12.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

STX traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.62. 1,479,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.70. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,072,297 shares of company stock valued at $223,573,799 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.