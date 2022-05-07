2,008 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by NTB Financial Corp

NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,008 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 214.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $4.14 on Friday, reaching $114.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,237,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,627. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

