20,110 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centene by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Centene by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Centene by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $89.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.30.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

