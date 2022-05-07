210,050 Shares in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 210,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,173,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,500,000.

Shares of IGTAU stock remained flat at $$10.10 on Friday. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05.

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

