$22.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) will report $22.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.97 billion to $22.19 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $15.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $87.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.18 billion to $88.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $89.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.35 billion to $91.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.91.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. 29,950,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,155,808. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

