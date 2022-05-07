2,215 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $2.84 on Friday, reaching $100.52. 4,024,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,020. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.66 and a 200 day moving average of $115.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $2,453,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,035.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $480,486.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,481 shares of company stock valued at $32,060,152. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

