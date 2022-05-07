22,588 Shares in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SKY traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.50. The stock had a trading volume of 579,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.86. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.40. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

