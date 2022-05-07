24,489 Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Acquired by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tilray by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Tilray by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tilray by 11.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Tilray by 48.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tilray by 24.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilray stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,713,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,729,928. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TLRY. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.76.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

