253,651 Shares in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 253,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,505,000.
Shares of INTEU stock remained flat at $$9.95 during trading hours on Friday. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02.
Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target a business combination with a technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (INTEU)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.