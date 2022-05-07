253,651 Shares in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 253,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,505,000.

Get Integral Acquisition Co. 1 alerts:

Shares of INTEU stock remained flat at $$9.95 during trading hours on Friday. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02.

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target a business combination with a technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.