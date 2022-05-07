275,000 Shares in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP) Purchased by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 7.75% of SportsMap Tech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $832,000.

Get SportsMap Tech Acquisition alerts:

SMAP stock remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Friday. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SportsMap Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsMap Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.