$3.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) to report $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.24. TransDigm Group posted earnings per share of $2.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $15.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.85 to $17.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $21.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.49 to $24.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total value of $7,265,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,612,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315 over the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alleghany Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 112,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,880 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 574.0% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $13.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $584.12. 337,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,828. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $639.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $632.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $552.72 and a one year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

