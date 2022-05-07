300,000 Shares in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Get OPY Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OHAAU remained flat at $$10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.09.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OPY Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPY Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.