350,000 Shares in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Bought by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEAE remained flat at $$9.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

