379 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Purchased by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 379 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 233.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,091 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after buying an additional 43,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 225.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,978. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $147.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.15.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $2,643,617.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,097,693.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 over the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

