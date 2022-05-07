$38.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) will report $38.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.87 billion and the lowest is $36.83 billion. Anthem posted sales of $33.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $153.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.08 billion to $156.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $160.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $155.94 billion to $167.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.23.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,128,341,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,945,000 after purchasing an additional 588,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $504.64. 946,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.92. Anthem has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

