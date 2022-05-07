$388.33 Million in Sales Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) to post $388.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $403.40 million and the lowest is $369.81 million. Hexcel posted sales of $320.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,549,000 after buying an additional 195,492 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,333,000 after buying an additional 1,111,217 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Hexcel by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,373,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,775,000 after buying an additional 180,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,124,000 after acquiring an additional 622,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,771,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,273,000 after acquiring an additional 92,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

HXL traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.36. 952,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,725. Hexcel has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 100.63 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

