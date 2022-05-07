4,039 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Bought by Caerus Investment Advisors LLC

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 0.6% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 801,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,553,000 after buying an additional 156,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after buying an additional 75,415 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 210.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 48,476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,139,000 after buying an additional 35,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,816,000.

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,593. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.85. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $138.08.

