$420.62 Million in Sales Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) will announce $420.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $449.13 million and the lowest is $393.85 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $500.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 272,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 805.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $7,313,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.00. 510,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.94. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $65.03 and a twelve month high of $122.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

