$43.59 Million in Sales Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) will announce $43.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.60 million and the lowest is $43.58 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $40.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $180.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.70 million to $188.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $215.58 million, with estimates ranging from $185.30 million to $245.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

KREF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KREF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,475 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 28.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 225.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 57,189 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 59.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KREF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.54. 447,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,942. The company has a current ratio of 409.61, a quick ratio of 409.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.66. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.