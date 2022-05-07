4,500 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by Difesa Capital Management LP

Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,938,000 after buying an additional 274,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,891,000 after purchasing an additional 112,981 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after purchasing an additional 890,874 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,993,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.04. 2,434,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.30 and its 200-day moving average is $145.43.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

