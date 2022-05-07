4,629 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,784,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,239. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.82. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $101.37 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.