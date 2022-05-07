4,885 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 30.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

NYSEARCA PNOV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.13. 30,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,426. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $31.10.

