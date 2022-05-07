4,928 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Purchased by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.14. 3,757,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,872,453. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.