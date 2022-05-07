$51.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $51.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.18 billion and the highest is $52.96 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $45.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $222.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.61 billion to $227.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $240.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $231.14 billion to $249.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $503.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $371.11 and a one year high of $612.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

